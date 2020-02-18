SPD: Man wounded in officer-involved shooting at Linwood Homes apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that left a man wounded by gunfire at the Linwood Homes apartment complex Monday evening.

Police say it happened in the 7200 block of Bernstein around 5:30 p.m. when officers showed up at the apartment complex with a search warrant for a homicide suspect. Officers found a man inside of a vacant apartment next door to the home they were trying to search, and the man pointed a gun at them.

Shreveport police fired at the man and hit him twice in the upper body. He was taken to LSU Ochsner Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

SPD says they are confident that the man they shot was the suspect of a fatal shooting that involved 41-year-old Tasha Mayberry, who was found with several gunshot wounds near the intersection of W. 73rd Street and Union Avenue. Authorities have not released the name of the suspect who was shot.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.