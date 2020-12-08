SPD: Manhunt continues for alleged murder suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are actively searching for an accused murder suspect that also shot at officers Monday morning.

Police say on Monday just before 10 a.m. violent crimes investigators along with the United States Marshal’s Task Force attempted to execute a Second Degree Murder arrest warrant for 35-year-old Cortney F. Taylor in the 5900 block of Henderson Avenue.

Taylor is wanted for allegedly stabbing a man to death in the 2300 block of Marion Street back in early September.

SPD says as officers attempted to make contact with Taylor at the residence, he pulled out a gun and shot multiple times nearly hitting a Shreveport K9 Officer and his K9.

Luckily, neither the officer nor his K9 was injured. Taylor immediately left the residence on foot. Numerous area officers set a perimeter of this location but were unable to locate Taylor.

After being unable to find Taylor, detectives issued another arrest warrant for Cortney Taylor charging him with one count of attempted first-degree murder with a bond set at $500,000.

Police are asking the public’s help in locating Taylor. Anyone with information on this shooting should contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955.

Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

The United States Marshals are also offering and additional $5000, for information leading to the capture of Cortney Taylor. He should be considered armed and dangerous.