SPD: More than $50K, 60 pounds of marijuana recovered in drug bust; 2 arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police say they recovered thousands of dollars and a large number of drugs following a drug bust Friday.

Johnny Adger III, 37, is charged with possession of schedule I with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Debreyia Gray, 38, is charged with possession of schedule I with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance.

(Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the Caddo/Shreveport Narcotics Unit finished a lengthy investigation that resulted in several search warrants. Agents seized 60 pounds of marijuana, $56,070, and five firearms.