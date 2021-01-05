SPD nabs holiday porch pirate, boyfriend arrested on outstanding warrant

Melissa Griffin, 38, is charged with eight counts of theft, and her boyfriend, 48-year-old Jason Rogers, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman accused of stealing Christmas packages during the holidays is behind bars along with her boyfriend following an investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

According to SPD, 38-year-old Melissa Griffin is charged with eight counts of theft, and her boyfriend, 48-year-old Jason Rogers, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The package thefts happened in December 2020. Shreveport police say they received numerous reports of Christmas packages being stolen throughout the city, prompting an investigation with the Property Crimes Unit.

SPD says during the investigation, detectives learned that Griffin was responsible for stealing the packages. Authorities then executed a search warrant at Griffin’s home and they were able to find numerous reported stolen items.

The items that were seized during the search warrant will be released back to the victims by investigators. Both Griffin and Rogers were booked into the Shreveport City Jail.