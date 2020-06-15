SPD needs help identifying armed robbery suspect caught on camera

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a suspect believed responsible for an armed robbery that occurred in 5700 block of Hearne Avenue on May 26, 2020.

Investigators were able to secure video footage of the alleged suspect and provided photos extracted from the video to release to the public in hopes of getting the suspect identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

Please provide CAD # 20-084467 with your tip.

