SPD officers catch up with alleged liquor store robbers in record time

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police made quick work of an armed robbery at a local liquor store Tuesday morning.

Shreveport police say two armed people entered the Thrifty Liquor in the 8400 block of Linwood Ave. around 10 a.m. Tuesday and demanded money.

They were given an undisclosed amount and fled the scene in a vehicle, which officers spotted minutes later on Benton Kelly Drive, around two miles from the liquor store.

Officers were able to execute a traffic stop, recover the money and take the two suspects into custody.

The suspects are now at the Shreveport Police station being interviewed by detectives.

