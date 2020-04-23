SPD officers put on paid leave for allegedly turning in fraudulent sick leave forms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond announced Wednesday that an undisclosed number of police officers have been placed on paid leave pending an investigation of alleged fraudulent reports of sick leave.

“At this time, we are aware of allegations regarding fraudulent reports of sick leave that we uncovered during an internal inquiry,” Chief Raymond said in a statement.

“In response to the allegations, some officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation.”

Chief Raymond says none of the officers have been charged with any crimes, and it would be improper to provide any additional information this early in an investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

