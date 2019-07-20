Update: Victim critical after being shot over parking dispute following funeral

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) One man is in the hospital fighting for his life and another is in police custody after an afternoon shooting in the Anderson Island area of Shreveport.

Shreveport police were responded to reports of a shooting just after 3 p.m. today in the 1200 block of East Washington Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Health in life-threatening condition.

According to SPD Cpl. Marcus Hines, the shooting was over a parking dispute of some kind. Hines said there were a number of cars parked outside the home.

Apparently, several people, including the victim and his family had come to visit the Anderson Island home following a funeral, when the next door neighbor came out of his home with a gun and shot the victim.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.