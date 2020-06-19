Man found fatally shot inside Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 6100 block of Henderson Ave.

According to Shreveport Police, a group of people went to pick up a fellow employee at his home and when they went inside they found him with a gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3Tips app.

