SPD on scene of officer-involved shooting on Buena Vista Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Shreveport’s Ledbetter Heights neighborhood where an SPD officer reportedly fired his weapon while chasing a group of men Wednesday evening.

It happened around 6:55 p.m. in the 1500 block of Buena Vista Street. According to the Shreveport Police Department, an officer pulled up on a group of men who were allegedly armed with weapons and the officer got out of his cruiser to go after them.

During the chase, an altercation happened between one of the men and the SPD officer, and the officer drew his gun and fired his weapon at the fleeing group.

No injuries have been reported, and the group of men were taken to the SPD detective’s office for interviews. Police say some of the men had weapons on them.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

