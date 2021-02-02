Shots fired: Cars, building hit at Shreveport apartment complex; SPD on scene

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have arrived at an apartment complex in Shreveport’s Garden Valley neighborhood after receiving a call about a shooting Tuesday evening.

According to Caddo 911 dispatch, 15 units with the Shreveport Police Department arrived at the Sanctuary Apartments on Dollarway Drive near the intersection of Jewella Avenue and Janey Street. Police received a call about shots being fired around 7:04 p.m.

Captain Brian Winn says no one was injured on the scene, but three cars were hit with bullets along with an apartment building. Police do not have a suspect.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.