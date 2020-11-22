SPD on scene of shooting at ‘Stop N Shop’ on Jewella Avenue

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are on the scene of a shooting at a convenience store in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood Saturday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the shooting happened around 10:08 p.m. in the 4000 block of Jewella Avenue.

SPD has not released any information yet in regard to the shooting. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss