SPD on scene of shooting at ‘Stop N Shop’ on Jewella Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are on the scene of a shooting at a convenience store in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood Saturday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the shooting happened around 10:08 p.m. in the 4000 block of Jewella Avenue.

SPD has not released any information yet in regard to the shooting. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.