SPD on scene of shooting in Cherokee Park, 1 wounded

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police and paramedics are on the scene of a shooting that left a person injured by gunfire in Shreveport’s Cherokee Park neighborhood Friday afternoon.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 4:42 p.m. about a shooting on Brookbriar Drive. Only one person has been taken to a local hospital in connection with the shooting.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.