SPD on scene of shooting in downtown Shreveport, 1 person wounded

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are on the scene of a shooting where a person was wounded by gunfire in downtown Shreveport Friday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 9:28 p.m. about a shooting on the corner of Spring Street and Travis Street. When police arrived at the scene, they learned that someone had been shot in the parking lot of Raymond James & Associates.

There is no word on the condition of the victim. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.