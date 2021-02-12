SPD on scene of shooting in downtown Shreveport, 1 person wounded

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are on the scene of a shooting where a person was wounded by gunfire in downtown Shreveport Friday night.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 9:28 p.m. about a shooting on the corner of Spring Street and Travis Street. When police arrived at the scene, they learned that someone had been shot in the parking lot of Raymond James & Associates.
There is no word on the condition of the victim. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.