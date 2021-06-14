SPD: Two wounded in shooting at Southern Village Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting at the Southern Village Apartments that injured two people.
According to SPD, officers responded to W. 70th Street on reports of a shooting that started at the entrance of the apartment complex.
Police say an innocent by standard was shot in the arm and another person arrived at Ochsner LSU in a personal vehicle with a gunshot injury as well. Neither injuries are life-threatening.
Police believe the person who arrived at the hospital with a gunshot injury may have been involved in the shooting.
This is a developing story we will update this story as more details become available.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.