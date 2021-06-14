SPD: Two wounded in shooting at Southern Village Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting at the Southern Village Apartments that injured two people.

According to SPD, officers responded to W. 70th Street on reports of a shooting that started at the entrance of the apartment complex.

Police say an innocent by standard was shot in the arm and another person arrived at Ochsner LSU in a personal vehicle with a gunshot injury as well. Neither injuries are life-threatening.

Police believe the person who arrived at the hospital with a gunshot injury may have been involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more details become available.