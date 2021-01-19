SPD investigating shooting on Lindholm Street; Man shot four times

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are on the scene of a shooting that left a man wounded by gunfire in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood Tuesday evening.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 5:55 p.m. about a shooting in the 3000 block of Lindholm Street.
When police arrived at the scene, they learned that two men showed up at a home to either purchase or sell guns. Shots were later fired and the two men fled the scene.
The victim was shot four times and he was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive from his injuries.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
