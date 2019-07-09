SPD on the hunt for 3 suspects who burglarized Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying three suspects who broke into a Shreveport business last month.

The burglary happened on June 28 in the 4300 block of Hilry Huckaby III Ave.

Investigators were able to secure video footage of the alleged suspects from the business.

Suspect involved in business burglary on Hilry Huckaby

They also have a picture of the suspects’ car.

Photo of car allegedly used by burglary suspects

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org or use the P3Tips app.

