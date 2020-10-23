SPD on the hunt for armed & dangerous man wanted in burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man wanted for breaking into a Shreveport home earlier this month.

According to Shreveport Police, after looking at surveillance video and talking with the victim, detectives identified 34-year-old Mario Franklin as the suspect in the Oct. 14 burglary in the 7100 block of Janey Lane.

According to SPD, Franklin allegedly took a gun and other undisclosed property from the home.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Franklin charging him with 1 count each of Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Tampering with Video Surveillance Systems. No bond was set.

If you see Franklin police warn that you should not approach him.

Anyone with information on where Franklin may be is urged to call (318) 673-7300 #3 or (318) 673-6955. You can also call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app.

