SPD on the hunt for armed & dangerous man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help tracking down a Shreveport man who is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 32-year-old Carlos Moore is wanted for Bond Revocation.

Moore’s last known address was 1500 Sycamore St.

If you see Moore you should not approach him and call police immediately.

Anyone who has information on where Moore may be is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.

