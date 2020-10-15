SPD on the hunt for attempted murder suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are trying to track down a suspect wanted in connection with the attempted murder of a Shreveport man.

According to Shreveport Police, 22-year-old Shamichael Sabbath has been identified as a suspect in Wednesday’s shooting in the 100 block of East Olive St.

Detectives said Sabbath was involved in domestic dispute with a woman and when a 45-year-old man tried to intervene Sabbath allegedly shot him in the stomach and leg.

The man was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital with serious injuries.

Sabbath was last seen by witnesses in the 100 block of East Merrick St. but he got away.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Sabbath charging him with one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder. Bond has been set at $200,000.

Sabbath’s last known address is the 2800 block of Desoto St.

Anyone who has information on where Sabbath may be is urged to call (318) 673-7300 #3 or (318) 673-6955. You can also contact Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, or use the P3Tips app.

