SPD on the hunt for attempted murder suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport detectives have issued an arrest warrant for a Shreveport man accused of attempted murder.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, Tevin Holden is wanted for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder. Bond for Holden has been set at $150,000.

Holden is described as a black male, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives said Holden’s last known addresses are 3109 Ashton and 2136 Legardy.

Anyone who knows where Holden may be is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.