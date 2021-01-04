SPD on the hunt for man accused stealing car at gas station

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize a man accused of stealing a vehicle at a Shreveport gas station.

The theft happened back on Dec. 27 at the Shell in the 1900 block of North Market St.

According to Shreveport Police, the man wanted in the theft was seen on surveillance video.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD #20-195032 with your tip.