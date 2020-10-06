SPD on the hunt for man wanted in business burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help tracking down a man wanted for burglarizing a Shreveport business.

The burglary happened on Thursday, Oct. 1 in the 2900 Hollywood Ave.

Investigators were able to secure surveillance video of the man from the business.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 20-152842 with your tip.

