SPD on the hunt for man wanted in Exxon theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize a man wanted for stealing merchandise from a Shreveport gas station.

The theft happened on June 12 at the Exxon in the 3100 block of North Market.

Surveillance video showed a black male enter the business and take tobacco products without paying for them.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-094202 with your tip.

