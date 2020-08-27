SPD on the hunt for man wanted in Home Depot theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man was caught on camera stealing from Home Depot and now Shreveport Police need your help tracking him down.

The theft happened back on Aug. 11 in the 100 block of East Bert Kouns.

Surveillance video showed a black male enter the store and take merchandise without paying for it.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information about this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-126534 with your tip.

