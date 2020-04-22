SPD on the hunt for man wanted in Home Depot theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a man accused of stealing merchandise from a Home Depot in Shreveport.

The theft happened back on March 9 in the 100 block of East Bert Kouns.

Surveillance video showed the man leaving the store without paying for the items.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information Please contact them at 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-040041.

