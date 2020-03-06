SPD on the hunt for man wanted in home invasion

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Police need your help tracking down a man wanted in a home invasion.

The incident happened Thursday in the 9300 block of Kildare Park Rd.

The man is described as a black male wearing a dark knit cap, black shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org or use the P3Tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-037745 with your tip.

