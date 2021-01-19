SPD on the hunt for suspect in connection to Allendale shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they believe to be responsible for shooting his girlfriend after a late-Friday-night fight in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Tevin Holden, who is accused of attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of 31-year-old Porchea Oliver.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers responded to the 3100 block of Ashton Street on reports of a shooting just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a woman that had been shot in the upper body. The victim, identified as Oliver, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.

In the course of their investigation, Violent Crimes and Crime Scene investigators were able to find and interview witnesses to the shooting.

Based on the evidence and witness statements, investigators determined Holden, Oliver’s boyfriend, shot her after a fight.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955.

Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.