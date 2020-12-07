SPD on the hunt for suspect in fatal gas station shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are trying to track down a suspect who fatally shot a man following a fight at a Shreveport gas station.

The shooting happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Clark gas station in the 4000 block of Jewella Ave.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the suspect, along with several other men, got into an altercation with 22-year-old Eric Brownlee Jr. of Shreveport.

Detectives said during the fight the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Brownlee in the upper body.

Brownlee was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died from his injuries.

A 21-year-old woman who was with Brownlee was also injured in the fight. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of scrapes and bruises.

Surveillance video from the business showed the vehicle that may be directly involved in this shooting.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or vehicle is urged to contact Shreveport Police immediately at (318) 673-7300 #3 or (318) 673-6955. You can also call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.