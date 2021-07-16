SPD on the hunt for suspect who allegedly shot man in the head after argument

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help tracking down a suspect who allegedly shot a man in the head in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 21-year-old Cedarrick A. Brooks is accused of shooting a man back on June 30 following an argument in the 4000 block of Miles St.

The man, who was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries, is now in stable condition.

SPD’s Violent Crimes Unit has issued an arrest warrant for Brooks for one count of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder with a bond of $2,000,000.

Anyone with information on where Brooks may be is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.