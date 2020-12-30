SPD on the lookout for 3 people wanted in car burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help tracking down three people accused of breaking into a car in south Shreveport.

The burglary happened back on Nov. 28 in the 9400 block of Baird Rd.

According to Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed the three people involved in the burglary.

Anyone who can identify these three people is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 20-181679 with your tip.