SPD on the lookout for man accused in trailer theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help tracking down a man who allegedly stole a trailer from a Shreveport business.

The theft happened on July 16 in the 4700 block of Southern Ave.

According to Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed a white male cut the fence surrounding the business, walk onto the property and steal a flatbed trailer.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information about this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-112577 with your tip.

