SPD on the lookout for man wanted in cigarette theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help tracking down a man accused of stealing cigarettes from a Shreveport business.

The theft happened back on Oct. 14 in the 6700 block of Pines Rd.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, surveillance video showed a black male enter the store and take several packs of cigarettes without paying for them.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information about this man’s identity is urged to contact them at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-159692 with your tip.

