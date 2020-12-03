SPD on the lookout for man wanted in Home Depot theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a man accused of stealing items from Home Depot in south Shreveport.

The theft happened on Nov. 11 in the 100 block of East Bert Kouns.

According to Shreveport Police surveillance video showed a man enter the store, take merchandise and then leave without paying for it.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone who can identify this man is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-176228 with your tip.