SPD on the lookout for man wanted in house burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize a man accused of breaking into a Shreveport home.

The burglary happened on Wednesday, Dec. 9 in the 2900 block of Lakeshore Dr.

According to Shreveport Police, a man was seen on surveillance video burglarizing a home.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 20-186692 with your tip.