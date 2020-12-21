SPD on the lookout for person wanted in business burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a person wanted for breaking into a Shreveport business.

The burglary happened back on Friday, Dec. 11 at the U-Haul in the 2200 block of Hollywood Ave.

According to Shreveport Police, the person was seen on surveillance video inside the business.

Anyone with information on this person’s identity is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 20-189267 with your tip.