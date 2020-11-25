SPD on the lookout for woman wanted on battery charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help tracking down a Shreveport woman wanted on battery charges.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 35-year-old Shayla Easter is facing one count of Domestic Abuse Battery with Serious Bodily Injury.

Anyone with information on where Easter may is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.