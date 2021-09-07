SPD: One dead, another in custody in shootout at West Shreveport mobile home park

Shreveport police say one man is dead and another is in custody after shots were fired during an fight between two men just before 8 p.m. at Pinecrest Village Mobile Home Park on Jefferson Paige Road in the city’s Shorewood Hills neighborhood. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say one man has died and another is in custody after a shootout at a mobile home park in West Shreveport Tuesday evening.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at Pinecrest Village Mobile Home Park in the Shorewood Hills neighborhood off of Jefferson Paige Road.

Police say two men got into an argument and both opened fire. Police have not said whether the man who has been detained is a suspect in the shooting or released any names. They say they are also talking to witnesses to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.