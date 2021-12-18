SPD: One dead, driver charged in early-morning car/pedestrian accident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local man is behind bars after being charged in a fatal early-morning vehicle/pedestrian crash.

Kevin Meredith, 23, of Wake Village, Texas, is charged in the death of a man who was crossing an intersection on North Market early Saturday morning.

As yet, the victim has not been identified.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of North Market Street and Nelson Street.

When they arrived, officers found a male victim lying in the roadway unconscious. Shreveport Fire Personnel responded and rushed the man to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he died of his injuries.

After hitting the pedestrian, Meredith pulled over to the side of the road and stopped.

Officers notified Crash Investigators who responded to the scene and began their investigation.

From evidence at the scene, crash investigators determined that Meredith was driving a 2015 Ford Taurus northbound on the inside lane of North Market when he struck the man who was attempting to cross North Market at the Nelson Street intersection.

Investigators suspected that Meredith was under the influence of alcohol and transported him to the DWI office for testing, and preliminary tests showed they were correct.

Meredith was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of vehicular homicide.