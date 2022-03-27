SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of a shooting in the Sunset Acres neighborhood.

Around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Shreveport Fire Department first responders and SPD officers responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Wagner Street, near West Canal Boulevard.

When first responders and officers arrived, they found a man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. SFD first responders rushed the victim to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in serious condition.

Police say the victim was unable to talk, but crime scene investigators are on the scene gathering evidence and detectives are interviewing neighbors and possible witnesses.

No persons of interest or suspects have been identified, but the investigation has just begun.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.