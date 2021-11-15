SPD: One injured in mid-Monday morning drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man has been injured in a mid-Monday morning drive-by shooting in west Shreveport.

Around 10:20 a.m. Monday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Buncombe and Pines Roads.

When they arrived, they found two males, one of whom had suffered a gunshot wound to the groin area. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with a non-life-threatening injury. The other male was not injured.

Police say the males were walking on Buncombe Road when a subject drove by and opened fire on them. The suspect kept driving and was last seen driving west on Buncombe Road.

SPD Violent Crimes detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.