SPD: One man critically injured in shooting on Hearne Ave.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is in critical condition after being shot at a gas station on Hearne Ave.
According to Shreveport police, the call came in around 10:49 a.m. Wednesday morning on reports of a shooting on Russell Road and Hearne Avenue. When officers arrived they found a man shot in the torso.
SPD says the man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This shooting is still under investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!