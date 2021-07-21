SPD: One man critically injured in shooting on Hearne Ave.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is in critical condition after being shot at a gas station on Hearne Ave.

According to Shreveport police, the call came in around 10:49 a.m. Wednesday morning on reports of a shooting on Russell Road and Hearne Avenue. When officers arrived they found a man shot in the torso.

SPD says the man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This shooting is still under investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.