SPD: Ongoing dispute leads to shooting in Ingleside neighborhood, 2 men wounded

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded by gunfire and another man cut following a dispute between two households in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood Friday evening.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called to Queens Highway about a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that two households on the street were involved in an ongoing dispute and two men began to fight one another.

Police say one of the men eventually drew a firearm and he shot the other man twice, leaving him with two gunshot wounds to the leg. A woman then joined the altercation and reportedly cut the gunman.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and he is expected to survive from his injuries.

SPD has not announced any arrests. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

