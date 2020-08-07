SPD: “Operation Kickoff” ends with 14 people in jail on drugs and gun charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — 14 people who are accused of drugs and gun charges are behind bars following a two-week operation by the Narcotics teams in the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Shreveport Police Department.
According to SPD, the two-week operation started on July 20 and ended July 31. During the operation, narcotic agents executed multiple search warrants and addressed citizen complaints of drug and firearms related activities.
Through those follow-ups investigations, SPD says agents seized 12 firearms, 30.8 grams of crack cocaine, 100.6 grams of methamphetamines, and 6897.24 grams of Marijuana. Drug seizures totaled more than $92,000. They also seized more than $34,500 in cash.
The following arrests were made throughout the course of the operation:
