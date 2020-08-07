SPD: “Operation Kickoff” ends with 14 people in jail on drugs and gun charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — 14 people who are accused of drugs and gun charges are behind bars following a two-week operation by the Narcotics teams in the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Shreveport Police Department.

According to SPD, the two-week operation started on July 20 and ended July 31. During the operation, narcotic agents executed multiple search warrants and addressed citizen complaints of drug and firearms related activities.

Through those follow-ups investigations, SPD says agents seized 12 firearms, 30.8 grams of crack cocaine, 100.6 grams of methamphetamines, and 6897.24 grams of Marijuana. Drug seizures totaled more than $92,000. They also seized more than $34,500 in cash.

The following arrests were made throughout the course of the operation:

Craig Allen – Offense: possession of schedule II

Dalynte Cole- Offenses: possession with intent schedule I, illegal carrying of a weapon, and aggravated obstruction of a highway.

Damon Breaux – Offense: possession with intent schedule II

Darrell Bell – Offense: possession with intent to distribute schedule I

Dangelo Hill – Offense: possession of schedule II (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and illegal carrying of a firearm with CDS.

Jeffrey Finley – Offenses: two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute

Kaylon Kennon – Offenses: illegal carrying of a weapon with CDS and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Keller Reed – Offense: possession of schedule II

Nicholas Jiles – Offenses: possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of a firearm with CDS

Taurese Byrd – Offense: possession with intent schedule I (Marijuana), possession with intent to distribute schedule II (Methamphetamine tablets), illegal carrying of Weapon with a CDS, and felon in possession of a Firearm

Tradarion Jackson – Offense: possession with intent schedule I, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and fugitive.

Treveon Carter – Offense: possession sch II with intent (Crack Cocaine), possession schedule II with intent (Meth Tabs), convicted felon with a firearm, illegal carrying of weapon with CDS, and fugitive

Udarius Thomas – Offenses: illegal carrying of a weapon with CDS, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Otis Mcfann – Offense: possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a handgun with CDS (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

