SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating an early-Sunday-morning drive-by shooting in the Sunset Acres neighborhood that left two people injured.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of Meadow Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found a man who had been grazed in the cheek by gunfire and a woman who had caught some breaking glass in one of her eyes. Both victims were taken to a local hospital where they are expected to recover.

Police said the couple was sitting in a red car in the driveway of 2910 Meadow Ave. when a vehicle drove by and opened fire on them. A grey truck, which was parked in the driveway behind the car the couple was sitting in, also was hit by bullets.

No suspects or persons of interest have been named, and police ask anyone with information on this shooting to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.