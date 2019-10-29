SPD: Photos released in Shreveport investigation of Taco Bueno burglary

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Detectives are asking the public to help them identify a woman who allegedly broke into Tace Bueno last week.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, investigators were able to get surveillance footage from the fast-food restaurant. They say it happened in the 400 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop on Oct. 25.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories