SPD: Police seeks identity of Home Depot thief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a suspect that walked out of local business without paying for his items.

According to SPD, the theft happened on Feb. 29 in the 6900 block of Pines Road.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

Contact investigators at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips. You must provide CAD #20-040738 with your tip.

(Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

