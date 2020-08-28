SPD: Pregnant woman, man wounded in drive-by shooting in Sunset Acres neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A pregnant woman is fighting for her life and a man is injured following a shooting in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood Friday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called around 3:30 p.m. about a shooting near the intersection of W. 70th Street and Jewella Avenue. When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a woman and two men were traveling eastbound on W. 70th St. in a PT Cruiser when a grey Nissan Sentra pulled up next to them with three men inside of it.

Officers say one of the passengers in the Sentra pulled out a rifle and the other two men drew out handguns before firing at the PT Cruiser. The woman was struck three times with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg, and one of the men in the Cruiser was struck in the wrist.

The victim’s car made it to Canal Street before ending up in an Auto Zone parking lot. Both of the wounded victims were taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. The woman has life-threatening injuries and the male victim is expected to survive from his injuries.

