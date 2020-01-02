SPD releases image of suspect in downtown car burglaries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have released an image in hopes of identifying a man who allegedly broke into “multiple” cars last month in Downtown Shreveport.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the suspect in the surveillance photo is believed to have broken into many cars throughout the month of December.

Crime Stoppers says they are offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the individuals responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

