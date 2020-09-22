SPD releases images in hopes to ID four people in Drug Emporium burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives have released images to the public in hopes of identifying four people who allegedly broke into a store in Shreveport’s Broadmoor neighborhood Tuesday.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call about a burglary happening at the Drug Emporium store in the 5800 block of East Kings Highway.

Investigators say they were able to secure video footage of the suspects from the business.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify these alleged burglars to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

